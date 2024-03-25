Prestea Government Hospital to commence mass burial in April

File photo of mass burial

Source: GNA

The Prestea Government Hospital in the Western Region is set to commence the mass burial of forty-two unidentified dead bodies.

The exercise would start between April 24 and 25, 2024, as part of the hospital’s routine measures to decongest its mortuary.



A statement issued by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Djabatey Darko, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tarkwa said some of the bodies had been in the hospital’s morgue for more than a decade.

“As of July 24, 2023, when we intended to conduct a mass burial, the mortuary held a total of forty-two unidentified bodies, but the exercise was delayed; hence, a few more cases have been recorded,” the statement said.



It said the exercise would not affect the deceased whose remains were deposited by their families and had duly been registered and receipted, assuring all such families that the bodies of their deceased relatives were secured.