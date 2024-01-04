Prestea Huni Valley MP accounts to the constituents

Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Robert Wisdom

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe engaged stakeholders (the chiefs, imam, pastors, community leaders, organizational leaders, workers, youth, pressure groups, etc) in Aboso on 29th December 2023. He took the opportunity to provide a detailed account of his leadership to the constituents.

The purpose of the gathering, as stated by Chairman Karim, was for the MP to directly report back to the constituents and address their concerns.



In his speech, the MP emphasized the key role of traditional chiefs in governance and highlighted the significance of the people's representation in parliament. He stressed the importance of spreading accurate information rather than false narratives perpetuated by the media.



Furthermore, he shed light on the challenges faced due to partisan politics, revealing how diverse political affiliations have impacted government funding.



Hon Wisdom Cudjoe expressed his commitment to serving the constituency and outlined the efforts made to utilize the limited funds available effectively, the 5% from the Assembly Common Fund. Despite facing obstacles such as lack of government support due to political diversity, he proudly recounted a series of impactful projects undertaken during his tenure.



The MP provided a comprehensive list of projects, including the construction of emergency classrooms in Nsuem, 500 blocks and roof sheets for Bremang, Aboso bridge, washroom facilities for Aboso Catholic school, and infrastructure improvements for Methodist schools. Additionally, he highlighted his support for local sports teams and initiatives, underscoring his dedication to community development.



Addressing concerns about road maintenance, the MP revealed his persistent efforts in parliament to advocate for infrastructure improvements, including questioning the government about railway rehabilitation and forest conservation. He also expressed disappointment at the exclusion of certain roads from government plans and assured constituents of his ongoing commitment to addressing these issues.

The MP proudly shared his contributions to community development, including donations of street lights and cement to various areas. He lamented instances where his projects were hindered due to political interference.



Hon Cudjoe also addressed the neglect of rural electrification by the ruling party, highlighting his advocacy efforts and commitment to championing essential services for the constituency. He further discussed pressing issues such as the collapsing mining company FGR and outlined plans for important community initiatives. After the engagement, he commissioned a rehabilitated meat shop at Aboso and donated a generator for the Aboso health center.



The MP assured constituents of tangible benefits from community mining and pledged support for local gains if NDC wins the next election. He also promised to deliver on commitments such as providing dryers to hairdressers and emphasized how he has utilized the NHIS funds for chip compounds in Nsuta Mbiasi and Bepoase.



Other projects undertaken by the MP were mentioned as follows;



1. Funding the completion of the children's ward at the Prestea government hospital



2. Fixing the Breman-Pieso dilapidated Road

3. Supported the completion of Bremang school project



4. Construction of a community center in Aboso- Achaise



5. Funded skills training for 140 females



6. Donated PPEs to constituents during Covid



7. Donate over 100 hair dryers to graduate hairdressers every year.



8. Rehabilitation of the Prestea main lorry station

9. Constructed the Adom Wowime Bridge



10. Peter Nkwata's three-unit classrooms



11. The Mbiasi Nsuta Clinic



12. The massive donations made to education and sports growth worth over Ghc 100,000.



13. Construction of Asoampa Chip compound



14. Asoampa mechanized pipe

15. Donation of over 3,000 mathematical instruments for final year students every year in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency



16. Construction of market at Krutown to accommodate over 200 traders



18. Donation of gas cylinders to various farmers during farmers' day on Robert Wisdom Cudjoe donates sewing machines to dressmakers and tailors every year on their graduation day.