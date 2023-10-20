Prestea Huni Valley MP donates to the completion Of Agyeikrom-Bogoso community centre

The building materials donated to Agyeikurom by Robert Wisdom Cudjoe

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley constituency fulfilled his promise to the Agyeikurom electoral area on October 17, 2023, by donating 50 bags of cement, 2 street bulbs, and a trip of sand for the completion of their community centre.

The donation was made by Robert Wisdom Cudjoe to fulfill his promise during the 2020 election campaign.



The elders and committee members of the town received these items from the MP with gratitude and promised to support the MP in fulfilling his ambition for the



constituency.

This donation made by the MP is a clear indication of his commitment to fulfilling his promises to the people of the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency.



The committee members commended him for his generosity and urged him to continue working towards the development of the Prestea Huni Valley constituency.



They urged other public officials to emulate his example and work towards fulfilling their promises to the people they represent.