Prestea Huni Valley Municipality hit by rainfall

Some part of Prestea Huni Valley which was affected by the rain

Correspondence from Western Region

The Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly has been affected by heavy rainfall during this week. The Huni Valley Senior High school science block a story building which has in it the science lab, classrooms and a store room was affected by the rain on Wednesday evening, March 28, 2023.



The entire roof of the science block was ripped off. This affected books and other valuable items of the school. At the Prestea Government Hospital Male medical ward was also ripped off on Wednesday evening March 29, 2023 leaving in patients stranded.



The hospital authorities had to move all the patients to the theatre ward while



they find means of reroofing the ward. Speaking to Ghanaweb, the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Director of NADMO, Francis Abeiku Yankah noted that though the week has not ended, the municipality has been hit hard by heavy rain storm this year.



“It has not been easy for the municipality this week. It is not only the hospital and the senior high school that was affected. Various places in the municipality got flooded affecting several individuals today”, he said.

Several households at places Amoanda, Prestea and some other places all in the



Prestea Huni Valley Municipality were rendered homeless as the roofs on their



buildings were all ripped off, while other communities were also flooded.



The Municipal NADMO Director advised the public to avoid building on water



ways and throwing refuse into gutters which at the end chokes the gutters which

are major causes of the flood.



Meanwhile the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Isaac Dasmani



has visited Huni Valley Senior High School, the Prestea Government Hospital and



affected communities to ascertain the degree of the disaster.