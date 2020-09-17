Regional News

Prestea traders to get support under NDC

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was at the Prestea market

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has assured traders in Prestea Market in the Western Region of enhanced economic benefits of their trading activities.

She said this while interacting with them in the market.



John Mahama’s running mate noted that challenges facing traders in the area would be addressed by the next NDC administration.



“We are coming to serve you better,” she told the traders at the market on Tuesday.



She gave the assurance that traders would be offered soft loans to enhance their businesses, adding that the informal sector remains extremely important for the NDC.

Touching on the condition of the Prestea Market, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that the market would be upgraded with support from the party’s $10 billion infrastructure development facility, dubbed the ‘Big Push’.



“You will all benefit from the Big Push,” she told the market traders, who expressed excitement at the NDC’s consideration of their plight.



According to Prof Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC does not engage in marginalization and discrimination in the allocation of resources and development projects “because everyone and every sector is important.”



As traders, she said their businesses are critical to the development of the local economy, and would therefore be offered the necessary support to advance.

