Priceless Brothers Foundation hold's Independence Day clean-up exercise

Founder of the Priceless Brothers Foundation, Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

In a quest to combat filth and waste in our communities, a non-profit Organisation Priceless Brothers Foundation has held an extensive clean-up exercise in the Ablekuma Central municipality on Saturday 6th March 2021.

This, which forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities was to enable a cholera-free environment.



The exercise aided by the constituents saw choked gutters, stagnant waters, and displaced wooden structures disposed of.



Speaking to this portal after the exercise, the founder of the organization Mr. Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu, reiterated the importance of the exercise and encouraged Ghanaians to practice safe hygiene.



"Doing a clean-up exercise on Ghana's independence day is worth commemorating and shows how important it is for us and a campaign towards the country's development.



"I don't think your area should define or confine you towards certain norm and there's this perception about the 'Zongos' being filthy but I think it high time there is a revolution about these things and everybody needs to understand that we all deserve beautiful surroundings," he stated.



He, however, called on the government, the Municipals and the Assemblies to reintroduce the National Sanitation Day.

"The National Sanitation Day, how it began has not really lift up to expectations over the years but was really helpful when it was initiated. We don't know what happened and our maintenance culture is also not helping. But it is about time we revisit the day and do the needful.



"I think it has been so politicized and it wasn't working, I think when it comes to certain things like sanitation we don't have to politicize it but rather push the agenda in order to achieve the aim," Mr. Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu, said.



Mr. Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu revealed that with support from his sponsors, the foundation has lined up major community-based activities to be carried in the few coming days.







The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, the Assembly Member for Mabrouk electoral area, Hon. Victor Mensah including others were in their numbers to support the initiative.

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor