Prices of disposable nose masks down by 50 per cent in Koforidua

File Photo: Nose masks

Prices of nose masks have dropped by 50 per cent, from one Ghana cedis to 50 pesewas in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, leading to an increase in the use of masks.

The wearing of the face and nose masks became mandatory in Ghana after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country in March 2020 but many people failed to patronize its use, citing several reasons including high cost.



Ghana News Agency as part of its regular market survey visited the Koforidua central market to track whether people were observing COVID-19 preventive protocols, including the use of face masks.



It was established that patronage and use of nose masks had surged as prices slumped to about half of the previous quotation.



A piece of disposable nose mask that used to go for one or two Ghana cedis, was being sold at 50 pieces while the full pack containing 50 pieces had decreased to 15 Ghana cedis from 30 Ghana cedis.



Madam Perpetual Tay, a trader at Koforidua Central Market, told the GNA that a packet of face masks that was sold at 30 and 40 Ghana cedis, last year had tumbled to 15 Ghana cedis this month.

She said the price drop had triggered increased demand and sales, adding, she used to sell an average of two packets of disposable nose masks a day as compared to half pack when the price was higher.



Mr Yaw Adu, a mason, said he hardly used a disposable face or nose mask due to the price, but since the price dropped to 50 pesewas per piece, he would be able to purchase one daily.



He prayed the price would continue to fall as more and more people take the COVID-19 vaccine so that many people could use a nose mask every day for use.



Another petty trader who sells sachet water, Madam Abigail Ackar, welcomed the drastic reduction and noted that with the reopening of Senior High Schools, parents would be able to afford more for their wards, which would also lead to increased sales for marketers and boost business activities.