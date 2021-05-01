Prices of disposable nose masks down in Kumasi

Facemasks

Prices of disposable COVID-19 nose masks in the Kumasi Central Business District have generally gone down due to the drastic reduction of wearing among the populace.

The wearing of nose masks became mandatory in Ghana after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country in March 2020, but after the vaccination, their demand and wearing had gone down.



Ghana News Agency as part of its regular market survey visited the Kumasi Central Business to track whether people were observing COVID-19 preventive protocols, including the use of nose masks.



It was established that the patronage and use of the nose masks had gone down through the prices had slumped to an all-time low.



A pack of 50 pieces of disposable nose masks, which used to sell at GH¢50.00 at the beginning of this year is now selling at GH¢8.00.

Madam Regina Osei, a trader told the GNA that, though five pieces of nose marks were now selling at GH¢1.00, people were still not buying them.



She said after the COVID-19 vaccination, demand and wearing of the nose masks had gone down, adding that, she used to sell an average of three disposable nose masks packs before the vaccination, and now hardly sold a pack per day.



Madam Agnes Oduro, also a trader, said even though the COVID-19 active cases in the country had gone down it doesn’t mean the virus had gone.



She, therefore, appealed to the public to continue to adhere to the preventive measures to help prevent them from getting infected.