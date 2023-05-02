0
Menu
News

Prime Minister of Japan arrives in Ghana for two-day state visit

Bawumia Welcomes Japan PM At KIA.jpeg Vice president Bawumia welcomes Japan PM at KIA

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Monday welcomed the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, to Ghana for a two-day state visit.

The Japanese Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The Asian country seeks to deepen her strong economic ties and further promote business and investment relations in Ghana, being one of the leading economic centres in West Africa.

Japan has been supporting Ghana’s infrastructure development, especially roads, to improve the country’s transport connectivity.

The Asian country has high hopes for Ghana, which hosts the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), to play a critical role in promoting regional integration and trade facilitation.

The development of the bilateral relations cannot be discussed without acknowledging the achievements of Dr Hideyo Noguchi, a Japanese who had played a vital role in the healthcare sector of both countries.

Japan is contributing to the health and medical fields in Ghana and the West African sub- region through the establishment of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and technical cooperation.

The country has also supported Africa’s efforts to achieve peace and stability under the New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa (NAPSA).

The Japanese Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity for the two countries to discuss ways to maintain peace and stability in the Sub-region.

As the country holding the G7 Presidency, Japan is also committed to carefully listening to the voices of African countries.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: