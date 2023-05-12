Prince Akpah delivers 4th guest lecture at Central University on emerging trends and opportunities in social media and digital marketing

Prince Akpah, the founder of Pan-African PR and Rating Firm

Source: Avance Media, Contributor

Leading Ghanaian private university, Central University recently hosted Prince Akpah, founder of leading Pan-African PR & Rating Firm, Avance Media and the brainchild of the annual Ghana Social Media Ranking and Ghana Bloggers Summit for the fourth time as a guest lecturer on the topic of Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Social Media and Digital Marketing.

Prince Akpah has a wealth of experience in the field of social media and digital marketing, having worked with several high-profile brands and organizations. The guest lecture was a highly anticipated event in the calendar of the university as professionals take turns teaching and mentoring level 400 communications students on various industry-relevant topics.



The lecture covered a range of topics, including the latest trends in social media and digital marketing, the opportunities and challenges presented by these trends, and strategies for maximizing success in this dynamic and ever-evolving field.



Attendees, including students and professionals, were engaged throughout the lecture, and many commented on the valuable insights and advice provided by Prince Akpah including host lecturer, Dr. Denise Diana Duncan, PhD.

Overall, Prince Akpah’s fourth guest lecture at Central University was a huge success, with students leaving feeling inspired and equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in social media and digital marketing.



Prince Akpah is an expert in public relations, awards and ratings, with almost a decade's experience in managing, leading and working with global teams and on high-impact campaigns and events.



Prince also works with pan-African organisations such as Africans Rising Movement & Africa Bitcoin Conference Collaboration & Engagement Officer and Communications and Guest Relations Officer respectively.