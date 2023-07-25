Prince Akpah to represent Ghana at 2023 SHAPE Africa Conference in South Africa

Media personality, Prince Akpah

Source: Avance Media, Contributor

The World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community is all set to host SHAPE Africa in South Africa, and among the distinguished participants representing Ghana is Prince Akpah, an influential figure in media, public relations, and youth empowerment.

As a proud member of the Global Shapers Dodowa Hub, Prince Akpah will be attending this prestigious event scheduled from July 28 to July 30, 2023 at the esteemed African Leadership Academy.



SHAPE Africa aims to delve into the theme of "Shaping a Future-Ready African Youth: How to Leverage Technology to Change Outcomes for Young Africans". With technology and innovation driving growth in African economies, the conference will provide a platform for young African leaders to explore ways to use technology for teaching, reskilling, and empowering the youth to address the challenges faced by their communities.



The event will feature insightful discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions led by Global Shapers, highlighting the transformative potential of technology in shaping a better future for Africa's young generation.



Prince Akpah's credentials as the founding managing director of Avance Media, a rapidly growing and highly esteemed media, PR, and rating firm in Africa, speak volumes about his



dedication to creating relevant and diverse content for the global market. Additionally, he has played a pivotal role in co-founding other impactful initiatives, such as the Africa Youth Awards (founded in 2014) and influential rankings like the annual list of 100 Most Influential African Women & 100 Most Influential Young Africans.



With close to a decade of experience in managing high-impact campaigns and events, Prince Akpah has honed his expertise in public relations, awards, and ratings. His continuous quest for knowledge and his eagerness to stay abreast of the latest digital tools and innovations have positioned him as a forward-thinking leader in his field and beyond.

Prince's remarkable achievements have earned him significant recognition, with MIPAD and the United Nations honouring him among the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in 2019, and Future of Ghana recognizing him as one of the Top 30 Under 30 Pioneers in Ghana in 2018. Such accolades attest to his exceptional contributions and influence in the realm of media and youth empowerment.



Beyond his professional endeavours, Prince Akpah actively contributes to the Pan-African movement, Africans Rising, where he serves as the Collaboration and Engagement Officer.



In this role, he collaborates with fellow young Africans to transform the narrative of the continent positively. He also takes on the role of engagement coordinator for the African Bitcoin Community, responsible for organizing the Africa Bitcoin Conference, the largest gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts in the region.



Prince Akpah's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the world truly exemplify the essence of Africa's youth. As he attends SHAPE Africa, he carries with him the aspirations and hopes of his nation and continent, ready to elevate the African flag and inspire fellow young leaders to create lasting change.



This conference promises to be a pivotal moment in the journey towards a future-ready African youth, and Prince Akpah's active participation will undoubtedly leave a profound impact on the discussions and outcomes of this esteemed event.