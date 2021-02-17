Prince Kamal Gumah to contest for National Youth Organiser position

Prince Kamal Gumah with TESCON Presidents and some youth

The Deputy Youth Organizer of NPP USA Chapter, Prince Kamal Gumah has informed the TESCON President of the Upper East Region of his intention to contest the position of National Youth Organizer of the party in the region.

This decision he says was based on consultation with rank and file of the party.



According to Prince Kamal Gumah he intends to break the 8-year political cycle in the country hence the need for him to contest the National Youth Organiser position.

He said with the overwhelming support he has received so far, he believes it is prudent he begins his campaign tour in the region from the upper east region since “he is the sure son of the region”



He made this known on Friday, 11th February 2021 where he met and interacted with Constituency Youth Organizers, TESCON Presidents of the Upper East Region in Bolgatanga.