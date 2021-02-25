Prince Kamal Gumah urges employers to give preference to Ghanaian youth

Aspiring NPP National Youth Organiser, Prince Kamal Gumah

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

Aspiring National Youth Organiser for the New Patriotic Party, Prince Kamal Gumah has called on employment agencies to prioritize the youth for employment opportunities.

This according to him will help reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.



Prince Kamal Gumah described the Ghanaian youth as the soul and fabric of the nation that needs to be empowered to keep the nation alive.



He made this known in an interview on Home Radio 99.7, a radio station in Wa, Upper West Region.

"The youth of the country must be given special preference when it comes to job opportunities. Any available job opportunity must be issued to the youth with 70-80 percent advantage. The youth is the fabric, needle, and thread for the development of this nation. If employment is offered to these future leaders, then the trickle-down effect will be networked and unemployment reduced", Prince Kamal Gumah told Home Radio 99.7 FM.



Prince Kamal Gumah confirmed his intention to contest the NPP National Youth Organiser position when the party opens nomination.



He has since tabled some thematic areas he will tackle if given the nod as the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party.

