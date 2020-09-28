Prince Lamptey Tetteh consoles Rawlings

Late Victoria Agbotui

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The C.E.O. of Pribet Group of Companies Prince Lamptey Tetteh has sent a message of condolence and solidarity to the former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings and his entire family for the demise of Madam Victoria Agbotui.

The young Ghanaian C.E.O. who is basing outside the country said, ' The whole country had lost a great mother. The entire nation salutes you, for you had truly paid your dues to our country for giving birth to our first President of the 4th Republic and your spiritual guidance that has been a blessing to us'.



Madam Victoria Agbotui died in the early hours of Thursday, September 24 at the age of 101. She celebrated her 101st birthday this month, on Wednesday 9 September, 2020.

'' Know that we are sharing in your sorrow and lifting you up in prayer. May you feel God’s comfort and grace all around you. Although, Madam Victoria Agbotui is no more with us, but will always be in the heart of Ghanaians for blessing the nation with a son who led the country more than 18 good years'', he added.

