Prince Lamptey Tetteh worried over 'Kumerica' tag, says it can cause conflict

The CEO of Pribet Group of Companies, Prince Lamptey Tetteh is calling on the President Akufo-Addo and the Asentehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to frown on the current social media trend 'Kumerica' before it gets rooted and tarnishes the country's image as a whole.

The young Ghanaian entrepreneur believes the subscription to the 'Kumerica' tag to the extent of changing the names of some of the towns is an insult to the culture, naming and struggles of the towns in Kumasi.



To him, it is a clear case of playing second fiddle to another country and a demonstration of surrendering ones sovereignty.



"A lot of things went into the naming of towns in Ghana which mostly includes our ancestors struggles and fight for the survival of the towns. We all know these towns and cities are named for reasons which tells the stories of the people and must be kept for current and unborn generations to learn from. We must preserve our culture and heritage,'' he said.



The businessman added “I don't know why we should be comparing ourselves to the Americans when we should be proud of who we are and what we stand for in the world. The Europeans even envy our African cultures and heritages, so I see no reason why people have started changing their ways of life-style and names of the towns in Kumasi.



He however stated that if it is for entertainment purposes then, it should stay in that context and not beyond.

The Pribet boss pointed out that, "I am pleading with the president of the land, Nana and Otumfuo to do something about the current trend to prevent 'Kumerica' tag as it has a potential of sparking tribal conflict.



"We at Pribet Group consider this as a wake-up call for the youth to come together as ambassadors of our cultural heritage to protect and showcase it to the world to attract more tourists in the country rather than trying to replace it with western culture.”



Lamptey Tetteh had been in the news early year as the Ghanaian man in charge of the electricity power in the whole of Guinea-Bissau.



He is the C.E.O. of Pribet Group of Companies, a multi-disciplinary construction and general merchant business firm with expertise in Building/Civil Engineering, Security services, Multi-Media, Energy production, Agricultural, Travel and Tours, Importation of Fuel, Technology and Solutions with branches in Europe and Africa (Portugal, Guinea - Bissau and now in Ghana) and the local partner of Karpowership.

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

