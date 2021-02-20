Prince Mba calls for the creation of National Guards

Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for National Equity

Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for National Equity, has called for the creation of National Guards to take responsibility of National assets.

"The security challenges of our present time demand the creation of National Guards"



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on security issues in the country, Mr Mba said there was the need for the President and Parliament to consider it as a matter of priority and initiate the process of creating a legislative Instrument for it.



"National Guards will ensure absolute safety and peace enforcement during crisis.



It will also be proactive in intelligence gathering with the collaboration of other security agencies. "

He said the should be of sound education with military fitness and height to scare away potential troublemakers.



He said the National security Guards would also ensure the safety of forest reserves and resources and become the permanent constituted body to fight galamsey, kidnapping and most importantly to counter-terrorism.



"We are blessed with intelligent human resources and must be able to provide the best nationwide security.



"The intended National Guards will be the triumph card of national security."