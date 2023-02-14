Prince Sadat inaugurates Cape Coast South Constituency Youth Wing, charges NPP Youth to own Election 2024

The Administrator of the NPP National Youth Wing

The Administrator of the NPP National Youth Wing, Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat, over the weekend, joined the Cape Coast South Constituency in the Central region to inaugurate their youth wing on behalf of the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Mr. Salam Mustapha at the Cape Coast Town Hall on the theme “Breaking the 8; The critical role of the Youth Wing to sustain Power”.

The colourful event was chaired by the immediate past CEO of NHIA, Lydia Dsane-Selby and supported by the constituency chairperson, Caroline Ewusi.



The Research & Data Analyst in a Facebook post wrote,



“Over the weekend, I inaugurated the Cape Coast South Constituency Youth Wing under the authority of the National Youth Organiser, whose vision I serve. In my address prior to the inauguration, I underscored the need for the youth to own the 2024 election campaign and see themselves as the future and the biggest losers if we fail to break the eight-year political cycle. I also charged the Cape Coast South Constituency Youth Wing and all youths across the country to be rest assured that they are the generational pillars of the NPP the Youth Wing under the able leadership of Commander General Salam Mustapha and he will do everything to protect their interest always.”



“I also did a brief 2020 data analysis of the constituency to the effect that the constituency is a battleground constituency per the national criteria. While we lost parliamentary elections, we won in 56 Polling stations whilst NDC won in 54 polling stations; and Nana Akuffo-Addo won the presidential by winning in 70 polling stations whilst JDM won in 40 polling stations. Again, my analysis revealed that there were 18 polling stations where skirt and blouse occurred, with 16 of those polling stations being won by Akuffo-Addo whilst the Parliamentary Candidate lost. The parliamentary results also revealed that only 13 polling stations are NPP stronghold whilst NDC has 16 stronghold polling stations. With the rest being battleground polling stations. Furthermore, whilst the NPP has won the presidential in the last two elections (2016 & 2020), the NDC has won the parliamentary elections.

“In recommending solutions for the future elections strategy, I employed the Youth Wing to do a good assessment of the constituency and settle on a parliamentary candidate that can win us the general elections and not the party primaries. Again, I advised them to adopt our flagship First-Time Voters & TESCON Campus Invasion Project, and also to unite their ranks and rigorously pursue a Polling Station and Electoral Area campaign.



“I congratulated the Youth Organiser, Mr. Alhassan Suleman, his deputy, and the entire constituency youth wing for putting together such an impactful program. I also contributed a token on behalf of the National Youth Organiser towards organizing the program and further pledged to adopt the wing as a special project. And subsequently took time to engage some constituency youth organisers and TESCON members in the region as well", he concluded.



Other dignitaries at the event included Ernest Arthur (Mayor of Cape Coast), Akosua Asaa Manu (Deputy CEO for National Youth Authority), Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen (NPP Deputy National Communications Director), Theodora Sarah Afful, (Central Regional Director of YEA), Lovelace Kwantwi Agyemang (Deputy Central Regional Youth Organiser), other constituency youth organisers in the region, as well as some present and past officers of the party.



