Princess Duncan, daughter of Prof Samuel Ato Duncan wins Outstanding Women Young Entrepreneur Award

Princess Duncan is the 2nd Deputy CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Ltd

Source: Beyonce Diamond Kpogli, Contributor

The 2nd Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Ltd and daughter of Prof Samuel Ato Duncan, Princess Duncan has emerged as the Outstanding Women Young Entrepreneur in Ghana at the third edition of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

The 2020 edition of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA 2020) was held in Accra on Friday, October 16, 2020.



The category princess won on the night had the likes of Hajia 4 real, Priscilla Pearl Agyekum, Victoria Korley, Jemima Annor Yeboah, Florance Antwi and Abundance Esinam Blessing as contenders.



The aim of the Award gala was to celebrates outstanding women devoted to the welfare of humanity and the development of society and has positively impacted the country and beyond.



In her acceptance speech, the former miss Commonwealth beauty queen commended the organisers for organising such an amazing scheme to recognise women in Ghana, adding that the award will encourage her to do more to help humanity.



"I will like to say a big thank you to GOWA awards then to all my fans out there. I will say this year has it been easy but we have to do what needs to be done. Thank you. This award means a lot to me and anytime I will look at this award I have to know that I have a lot to do to humanity. Thank you all and may God bless us all," she said.

The GOWA 2020 which was held at the Alisa Hotel saw performances from Mr Drew, Keche, and other music stars. TV3's Anita Akuffo was the MC for the night.



About Princess Duncan:



Princess Duncan is the daughter of Executive President of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Ltd and the daughter of Prof Samuel Ato Duncan. She is the 2nd Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Ltd. She is also the CEO of Princess Duncan Foundation and the organizer of Miss Commonwealth Ghana.





