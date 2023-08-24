Prioritise malaria reduction to increase GDP growth - Korkor Ansah urges

Evelyn Korkor Ansah

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Director of the Center for Malaria Research of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Evelyn Korkor Ansah has said research has proven that a country's economy is likely to do well when the reduction and elimination of malaria are prioritised.

She said malaria does not only expose lives to health difficulties but also fuels poor economy hence the need for policymakers to take malaria reduction and elimination programmes seriously in Ghana and Africa at large.



She said: "In addition to the health burden that individuals and populations who suffer from malaria have, there are significant negative consequences for national economies".



The director made these statements at a webinar organised by the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMEREN) to observe this year's World Mosquito Day celebrated on Friday, August 18.



She claimed that poor management of malaria contributes to a "struggling economy in some of our countries".



According to her, "Analysis of data on malaria and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from about 180 countries shows that for each 10 percent reduction in malaria incidence, there's an average rise of 0.3 percent GDP per capita, a faster GDP growth".

She called on policymakers especially the Ministry of Finance to take malaria reduction and elimination programmes seriously. She also called on the media to help propagate the fight against malaria in the country.



On her part, Rose Leke, the board chair of the Medical Research Institute and a researcher at the Biotechnology Center, and the University of Yaounde-Cameroon urged media practitioners to use new media to disseminate the call for the reduction and elimination of malaria in affected countries.



She opined that the media among other stakeholders should use native languages to educate the public on malaria issues.



More than fifty media practitioners including health professionals and the academia participated in the virtual summit with a pledge to join forces against malaria in Africa.



Ghana in 2010 elevated from reduction status to elimination programme of malaria.