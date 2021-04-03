Prioritize national interest - House of Chiefs to MPs

Eschew excessive partisanship and rather seek the interest of the people

The National House of Chiefs has called on members of Ghana’s eighth Parliament to prioritise issues of national interest at all times as representatives of the people.

The lawmakers have been asked to adopt consensus building in the face of the close numerical strengths of the government and opposition caucuses to bring the needed development to Ghanaians.



The president of the House, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who made the call, underlined the need for both sides of the legislative arm of government to be cooperative in their deliberations in the national interest.



He was speaking at an emergency meeting of the House in Kumasi on Thursday.



He entreated Members of Parliament (MPs) to eschew excessive partisanship and rather seek the interest of the people who gave them their mandate to represent them in Parliament.



The situation in Parliament, according to him, reflected how Ghanaians wanted them to work together and urged them to put Ghana first in the discharge of their mandate.

The President of the House also congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his confirmation as the legitimately elected President by the Supreme Court.



He also applauded Former President John Dramani Mahama for following due process to seek redress without disturbing the peace in the country.



In the fight against COVID-19, Ogyeahoho Gyebi entreated the chiefs not to relent on their leading roles to complement the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.



He further urged them to encourage their subjects to avail themselves of the mass coronavirus vaccination exercise as part of steps being taken by the government to stop the spread of the disease.