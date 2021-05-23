Prioritize physical, psychological wellbeing of personnel - Police told

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has admonished the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to prioritize the physical and psychological wellbeing of personnel.

The Minister believes this would help the various commands to achieve their targets and strategies adopted for their work.



He said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Director at the Interior Ministry Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi at the closing ceremony of the 2021 National Police Command Conference held at the Royal Senchi Hotel on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



The Minister wants the Police Command to build strong teams and synergies amongst their men.



Mr. Dery said the Police must make good use of the human resource at their disposal and court the friendship of the general public in the communities they work.

He asked the Police to always collaborate with various actors in the Criminal Justice System, communities, civil society organizations, and all sections of the general public.



He reiterated that there would be a need for them to address the alarming trend of the carnage on our roads which is taking a severe toll on precious lives.



Government he assured will continue to support the Police Service to effectively discharge it’s core mandate of maintaining law and order.