Prison Break: Police recaptures seven suspects, five others still on the run

Five of the prisoners are still on the run

Seven out of 12 suspects who were in the custody of the Zenu-Atadeka District Police but escaped have been re-arrested, while five others are still on the run.

Six of them have since been convicted by the Ashaiman Circuit Court on their own pleas, on charges related to their escape from lawful custody.



This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Saturday.



The statement said, the Regional Command was making all efforts to re-arrest the five suspects who broke out of their custody.



The Police said, "Three out of the six who have been convicted were picked up from a hideout at Kubekrom No. 2 on the same day of escape, while the remaining three were picked up from Juapong in the Volta Region on April 6, 2021 with support of information from the public."



According to the statement, the seventh person, Sumaila Karim, aged 21, surrendered to the police on April 8, 2021 and would also be arraigned.

The remaining five suspects are: "Richard Romeo, 30, dark in complexion, slim and about 5 feet 10 inches tall; Sulemana Ibrahim, 23, dark in complexion, stout and about 5 feet 5 inches tall; Abu Sadique, 29, fair in complexion, stout and about 5 feet and 6 inches tall."



The rest are: "Ibrahim Fuseini, 26, dark in complexion and about 5 feet 10 inches tall; Aziz Fuseini, 38, dark in complexion slim and about 5 feet 21 inches tall."



Narrating events that led to their escape from custody, the police said, at 0640 hours on April 4, 2021, a police officer on duty was about to place suspect Aziz Fuseini, who had been arrested on bench warrant into cell.



"When the police officer open the cell gate, and about to place the suspect in it, the said suspect Aziz Fuseini who already had porridge in polythene with him as his breakfast, poured the hot porridge in the face of the Police officer making way for him and the 11 suspects already in detention to escape" it explained further.



The Tema Regional Police Command, therefore, called on the general public and any person with credible information leading to the arrest of any of the escaped prisoners to report to the nearest police station.