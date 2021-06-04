Prison inmates not involved in momo fraud – Deputy Prisons PRO

File photo

The Ghana Prisons Service has dismissed reports that prison inmates are largely involved in mobile money(momo) fraud in the country.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Prisons Service, ASP Samuel Kofi Opoku said it is never allowed in any prison for inmates to use mobile phones to enable them to engage in criminal activities.



Momo fraudsters have become a major threat to electronic transactions as fraudsters find complex ways to outwit unsuspecting victims to steal monies from their wallet.



Reacting to the said reports making rounds in the media, the Deputy Prisons PRO said such rumours are mostly propagated by ex-convicts who have set out to tarnish the image of the service.



“All over the world inmates serving various prison sentences are not allowed to use mobile phones except the phones provided and regulated by the authorities of the prison facility and Ghana is no exception. The inmates in the prisons are not responsible for the serial defrauding calls made to unsuspecting victims. I entreat the general public to disregard such rumours,” ASP Samuel Kofi Opoku told Accra-based Hot Fm.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that some visitors in the first quarter of this year were arrested for attempting to smuggle prohibited items like wee, mobile phones and cigarettes into prison yards.



He claimed such culprits were dealt with accordingly and handed over to the police for further investigations.



ASP Samuel Opoku further indicated that Officers who through their negligence were caught up in issues of trafficking or smuggling of prohibited items to the prison yard were also given the deserving sanctions.



He thus urged all corporate institutions, faith-based organizations, non- governmental organizations and well-meaning Ghanaians to rally support in complementing the government’s efforts in ensuring higher standards in safe custody, reformation and reintegration of inmates in the country.