Prison officer participating in Independence Day parade rehearsals dies

File photo

A prison officer identified as Lance Corporal Paul Badu lost his life after complaining of dizziness during rehearsals at the Koforidua Prison park for the upcoming 67th Independence Day parade.

According to reports, Lance Corporal Paul Badu was immediately rushed to the prison’s clinic for initial treatment.



However, due to the severity of his condition, he was swiftly transferred to the Eastern Region Hospital in Koforidua.



Hospital sources revealed that Lance Corporal Paul Badu suffered a ruptured aneurysm, likely caused by high blood pressure.



Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he tragically succumbed to his condition.

The 40-year-old officer, who joined the service in 2018, leaves behind a grieving wife and two young children, aged one-year-old and one-month-old.



Ezekiel Korletey, the Public Relations Officer of the Koforidua Prisons, confirmed the incident to Starr News, clarifying that Lance Corporal Paul Badu did not collapse during the rehearsal.



However, the loss of the dedicated officer has deeply saddened the prison community.



In response to the tragic event, the management of Koforidua Prison has implemented measures to monitor the blood pressure of officers participating in Independence Day parade rehearsals, ensuring their health and well-being are prioritized.