Prisons Service leads the way in maintaining a clean Ghana

The prison inmates have been cleaning the streets of Accra

The Prisons Service has intensified its “Clean Ghana Campaign” to clear all major streets and highways within the capital of filth.

The exercise which commenced a year ago, received sterling remarks from the general public until it was temporarily put on hold in March 2020 by the Prisons Authority to observe the partial lockdown and safety protocols outlined by the President.

Contributing its quota in sanitation to make Greater Accra the finest city in Africa, the Service, recognised constitutionally with a core function of the safe custody and welfare of inmates, in collaboration with Zoomlion Company Ltd has mapped up strategies to dispose of all garbage on the streets, desilt gutters, clear the weeds along highways, pavements, roundabouts, sweep the sand of the streets and maintain a clean and welcoming environment during and after the novel coronavirus.

