Private University Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG) congress in shambles

Source: Rosemond Amonbea Okraku, Contributor

The just-ended 15th annual delegates congress organized to elect new officers for the next year's cycle has ended in shambles.

The portfolios contested were the following; National President, General Secretary, Media Relations Officer, International Relations Officer, and Women’s Commissioner.



The elections were froth with irregularities commination in large and impossible over voting.



Ballot papers for the elections were printed by the National President of PUSAG, Alhasan Shamsu ahead of the appointment of the Electoral Commission of PUSAG for this election.



The elections that took place at Kessben University, Kuntanase, started at 7 pm. National President, Frank Ahobah, the PUSAG Chief Operations Officer, stopped the Electoral Commissioner, Emmanuel Okia of Evangelical Presbyterian University College from signing behind the ballot papers on the grounds that it will waste time.



In the course of the elections, a delegate voting on behalf of the African University College of Communications was caught dropping over twenty ballots in the presidential ballot papers.



He is currently in police custody at the Kuntenase Police station. He is still in the custody of the police.

The President of the National Union of Ghana Students, Dennis Appeah Larbi Ampofo was an observer at the elections insisted alongside with the PUSAG President that the Electoral Commission declares the fraudulent results.



At the end of the polls, the results were as follows;



MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICER



Albert Adu-Boahene



Yes: 260, No: 23, Rejected: 8, Total: 291.



INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS OFFICER

Rhoda Binney



Yes: 190, No: 95, Rejected: 6, Total: 291



GENERAL SECRETARY



Ernest Nelson Doe,



Yes: 232, No: 51, Rejected: 11, Total: 292



WOMEN’S COMMISSIONER

Yaa Adoma Yeboah – 108



Esther Ampenebea – 242



Rejected: 3



Total votes cast: 352



NATIONAL PRESIDENT



George Arthur Sackey – 642

Daniel Nii Korley Botchway – 136



Rejected: 23



Total votes cast: 804



In the case of the General Secretary, there was one case of overvoting. The case of the Women’s Commissioner saw 62 overvoted ballots. The Presidential results had 513 cases of overvoting.



The results declared by the Electoral Commissioner in the case of the Presidential Election exceeded the total number of PUSAG delegates present and voting at the 15th Annual Delegates’ congress by over 500 votes.



This congress will go down in history as the worse in the history of PUSAG.