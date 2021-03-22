Private individuals not authorized to handle coronavirus vaccines – GHS cautions public

Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service has cautioned the general public against contracting individuals to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

It follows the arrest of some 3 persons for allegedly stealing vials of the AstraZaneca vaccines.



Commenting on the issue, the Director-General of the Ghana health service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye condemned the actions while asking for public support to arrest such individuals.



“I also want to remind people that these current vaccines are under emergency use authorization. So no private person is allowed to handle vaccines. If anybody walks to you that I have vaccines and is not the Ghana Health worker designated to do, there is something wrong. It’s under emergency use authorization, so please help us to identify anybody who comes in with a vaccine and wants to give it to you,” he said.

Providing details on the country’s continuous vaccination programme, Dr Aboagye disclosed that up to 468 thousand people have been vaccinated as at March, 21, 2021.



He added that the vaccination for Frontline health workers and all other health workers will commence tomorrow.



According to him, 90,000 health workers will receive their jabs in the coming week towards preparation to roll out the countrywide programme.