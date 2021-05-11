Private school teachers to receive laptops

GNACOPS will provide laptops to teachers in member groups

The Ghana National Council of Private School (GNACOPS) has announced plans to provide teachers in member groups with laptops.

The move, according to GNACOPS, is aimed at supporting teachers to be “proficient with incorporating the technological way of lesson delivery to the already existing teaching pedagogies.”



In a statement, they mentioned that the revised curriculum from the government was geared toward strengthening digital literacy education, hence, the need for their intervention.



“As part of the government’s effort to ensure a successful implementation of the New Standards-Based Curriculum and to strengthen Digital Literacy Education, teachers are expected to be proficient with incorporating the technological way of lesson delivery to the already existing teaching pedagogies. Private Schools Teachers have over the short period of time has demonstrated hunger for the access of devices such as laptops to help meet the Standards the New Curriculum looks out for,” part of a statement issued by the Council’s Communications Director, Samuel Nyamekye, reads.

The Council says that it is working with agencies in China and the United States of America to deliver the laptops to the teachers.



It says that it has already met with the partners and have agreed on the manufacturing details, specifications and timelines for the delivery of the laptops.



The first consignment will see about 5,000 laptops being delivered to the teachers.