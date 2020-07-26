General News

Private schools commend government for quality education

Ghana National Association of Private Schools

Bibiani (WN/R) July 25, GNA - The leadership of the Bibiani branch of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) have commended President Akufo Addo and THE government for its commitment to ensure quality, accessible and affordable education for all Ghanaian children.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bibiani in the Western North Region, Mr Asante George and Pastor Kwame Owusu



Appiah, Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively of the local GNAPS, commended the President for the free SHS policy.



Also, the free distribution of COVID-19 PPE to both public and private educational institutions across the country.



“These and many others, are laudable initiatives that need to be appreciated by all well-meaning Ghanaians,” they said.



The Leaders were, however, quick to point out that there were still some imbalances and discrepancies in the provision of logistical support such as Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs), Stimulus packages and BECE registration fees.

They explained that private schools, especially those in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality and by extension, the Western North Region, were left out in the free supply of Teaching and Learning Materials for Pre-school and Lower primary, while the COVID-19 stimulous package for private school teachers was non-existent.



Private JHS were also exempted from the free BECE registration announced by the government.



The local GNAPS leadership called for urgent steps to ensure equitable distribution of resources among the students, irrespective of the type of educational institution.



They said since children in both public and private schools write the same examinations, they all need to be assisted to become responsible future leaders.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.