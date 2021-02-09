Private schools demand for more PPEs as coronavirus cases surge

Personal Protective Equipment's for Basic Schools

With the country recording more positive cases of Coronavirus, the Ghana National Association of Private Schools is requesting that the government provides them with more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Although they have acknowledged receipt of some PPEs, they want the government to provide them with more.



President of the Association, Dr Tuurosong Damasus, speaking to UniversNews indicated that: “A number of our schools were given some PPE’s. a number got some hand sanitizers, some veronica buckets, what is outstan0ding and very critical here are the nose mask. As I speak, I am not aware of any one of our schools that have been given nose masks yet. But as you know, that is very essential.”



Ghana’s Covid-19 situation

The country is experiencing another wave of the virus. An average of 700 new cases are being recorded daily.



The country currently has 6,938 active cases per the last update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, with statistics as of 6th February 2021.



482 COVID-19 related deaths have also been recorded.