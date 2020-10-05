Private schools not fully prepared to reopen for 2nd year students

The Private Schools Council say they're 50% behind requirements to reopen

The Executive Director Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), Enock Gyatua, has said although 2nd-year students are reopening in schools, the private schools are not fully prepared.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the resumption of school for second-year students of Junior and Senior High Schools across the country on October 5, 2020.



The announcement from the President forms part of efforts to ensure that 2nd years complete their academic work as government works towards the easing of restriction in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus



“The students are expected to complete their academic work on December 14, 2020, the President said amid strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols. With Junior High Schools operating with class sizes of 30, and Senior High Schools with class sizes of 25, SHS 2 and JHS 2 students will be in school for 10 weeks to study, and write their end of term examinations,” the President said.

Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, the Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), Enock Gyatua said the Private schools have only completed over 50% preparation to receive the students.



He added that the private schools need funds to complete the other 50% preparations, which unfortunately will be difficult due to lack of funds.



“There are lots of measures to be put in place to receive these 2nd years but as it stands I can only say that we are just about 50% prepared. There are a lot of things that the schools need to do for the teachers before the students come, but due to lack of funds, it’s becoming very difficult,” he said.