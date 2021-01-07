Private schools to benefit from free fumigation and PPEs – Education Ministry

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education

The Ministry of Education has disclosed ahead of the re-opening of schools that private institutions in the country will be fumigated at no cost as opposed to information pointing to the fact that the fumigation will be done for government institutions only.

According to the Ministry, the Ghana Health Service and the Office of the Senior Minister are responsible for the fumigation and distribution of PPEs to schools across the country. But the Ministry of Education has been assured of the inclusion of private educational institutions in the exercise.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry, Kwasi Obeng Fosu made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



“We have from now to fumigate schools and distribute PPEs to the various schools in the country. The names of all schools were submitted and that of private schools were also added as beneficiaries of the exercise.



He described the safety of students as a priority for all Ghanaians regardless of who and where they are. “We are not leaving anyone out”, he reiterated.



Obeng Fosu urged heads of schools to take active steps if they do not receive their PPEs.

“The PPEs will be distributed to the various District Education Offices and if as a school you don’t get them delivered at your doorsteps, go to the office and get them. Don’t sit and complain”, he added.



President Akufo-Addo on March 15, announced the closure of all schools in the country from March 16, along with a ban on public gatherings when Ghana confirmed her first two positive COVID-19 cases.



He however announced on Sunday, January 3rd 2020 that basic schools in Ghana will reopen on Friday, January 15, 2021 while their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will return to school from January 18, 2021 with tertiary institutions reopening from January 9, 2021.



He also stated that first-year Senior High School students will start classes from March 10, 2021,