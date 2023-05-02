Pro-Bawumia MP questions political competence of wives of other aspirants

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South Kofi Okyere – Agyekum also known as Arafat has questioned the competence of wives of Alan Kyerematen and other Presidential aspirants in the NPP presidential race.

Addressing an event by Friends of Bawumia in Koforidua, the MP said the role of wives of presidential candidates and their running mates in election is very crucial.



He cited roles played by First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia in 2016 and 2020 elections to question the whereabouts of wives of other presidential aspirants and their competence in politics and governance.



But speaking to GHone News, the Eastern Regional Campaign Coordinator of Alan Kyeremateng’s campaign team, Ayeh Paye who is ,a former MP for Ayensuano said his former colleague Arafat got his analysis wrong.

He emphasized that wives of aspirants become active on political field only when their husbands get the nod as Presidential candidates and running mates.



He said the NPP presidential primary is clearly a contest between Party and government which he says Party always triumph therefore he’s optimistic Alan Kyerematen will win the presidential candidature race to lead NPP into 2024 General election to break the eight.