Pro-NPP lawyer deactivates Facebook account after Akufo-Addo nominates him as Court of Appeal judge

Dr. Poku Adusei has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the Court of Appeal bench

In a surprising move, a well-known lawyer and academic, known for his staunch advocacy for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his role as the head of legal for the National Communications Authority, has deactivated his Facebook account shortly after President Akufo-Addo nominated him as a judge for the Court of Appeal.

Eight lawyers, including Dr Poku Adusei, have been nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the Court of Appeal in a list of 20 names unveiled.



Should parliament approve these nominations, it would represent the largest influx of judges appointed to the Court at any given period, pushing the total number of Court of Appeal judges to 53.



Dr Poku Adusei is celebrated for his academic achievements, including a Ph.D. in law from McGill University in Canada. He previously held positions such as Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority and lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law.



Despite his impressive credentials, Dr Adusei has been criticised for his vocal opposition to government critics and his controversial remarks on national issues.



His aggressive social media approach, including derogatory comments toward citizens with dissenting views, has stirred significant controversy.



Individuals attempting to tag and congratulate him on social media realised his profile was no longer active, suggesting a deliberate effort to distance himself from past controversies.

Akufo-Addo accused of packing courts with NPP judges



In September last year, former President John Dramani Mahama accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of filling Ghana's judiciary with judges sympathetic to the NPP.



According to Mr. Mahama, President Akufo-Addo has made a deliberate effort to consciously appoint his cronies to the bench.



"Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench.



"He [Akufo-Addo] has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench; it is more than 80, towards 100 and counting. You can see what the current president has done.



"He has packed the court, and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office," the former president remarked at the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

