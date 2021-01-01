Pro-link, World Education empower 664 marginalised girls in Nkwanta North

Beneficiaries in a group photo

Source: Selorm Mensah, Contributor

Pro-Link in partnership World Education empowered a total of 664 disadvantaged and marginalized girls made up of 100 girls with disability and 564 girls who have gone through early marriage, exchange marriage, forced marriage, teenage pregnancy, never been to school and school drop-out before primary four (P4).

The girls were selected from twenty-five communities namely Kpassa Barrier, Kabonwule, Kpassa Odomi, Bitaba, Abunyanya, Azua, Kofi-Akura, Tinjasi, Donkor-do, Nabu, Sibi Hill-Top, Obunja, Sibi Central, Koni, Kabre-Akura, Damanko, Pibilla, Nyameboa, Kanjo, Mama-Akura, Majimaji, Lackpor, Kamanchu, Obitiyie and Yalanjor. The selected girls were taken through Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) i.e Literacy, Numeracy and Life Skills after which they acquired Vocational Skills training in pastries and baking, soap and pomade making, powder making and hair braiding. The girls, after their vocational skills training, were provided with Set-up capital to launch their business.



Pro-Link as implementing partner for Strategic Approaches to Girls Education (STAGE) Project is part of consortium been led by World Education Incorporated (WEI) with funding from Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) formerly DFID.



The programme aimed to bring holistic approach to the education of the girls to lower the barrier that they face as an individual within the community they live in, school and system levels. The STAGE project has slogan of “Leave No Girl Behind (LNGB)”.



In addition, advocacy and policy dialogue meetings were held with District and community stakeholders to address issues of Gender Inequality and Social Inclusion, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Safeguarding of vulnerable ones in the communities.



To climax the year training program, a graduation and presentation ceremony was held where the girls were provided National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI) Certificate.





At the graduation ceremony, Executive Director of Pro-Link, Mr. Edem Samuel Assisi admonished the graduate to put the skills acquired into use and establish their businesses as expected.



The Director of Social Welfare Department of Nkwanta North District, Togbe Theophilus Lokpo also admonished the girls not to sleep over what they have learnt but rather put it into use so that the change we are all seeking for them will come to reality.



Program Manager, Mr. Mawusi Tsaku pledged Pro-Link continues support for the girls, and told them even though, the project is phasing out from the District, it does not mean they will leave them but they will be at their disposal to assist them if the need arises.



Chiefs, Queens, opinion leaders and the parents who graced the occasion assured the program officials and District stakeholders that they will support their wards to establish their businesses and ensures its sustainability.



Some of the beneficiaries who shared their testimonies could not hide their joy especially those with disability. They assured program officials and stakeholders that they will make use of what they have learnt and do the needful thing by set – up their businesses using vocational skills and knowledge acquired.

Source: Selorm Mensah, Contributor