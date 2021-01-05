Proactive govt decisions on coronavirus offer brighter prospects – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is optimistic that the decisions taken by his government in response to the Coronavirus pandemic will in the medium term do the economy a lot of good.

He is confident that the “Ghana CARES Obaatan Pa” programme his government initiated to mitigate the economic challenges brought on Ghanaians by the virus will help alleviate the economic burden on Ghanaians.



Delivering his last state of the nation address for his first term of office which expires on January 6 2021, President Akufo-Addo commended the voting public for reposing confidence in him and his vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to run the affairs of the country for the past four years.



He observed that the economy would have been better but for the invasion of the Coronavirus, a situation he said led to the revision of the growth rate of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



“The global pandemic of Covid-19 threatened to derail the progress chalked in the first 3 years of my administration”, he noted.

Akufo-Addo, however, applauded his handling of the crisis; hoping things will eventually get better.



“The proactive decisions are taken by the government to fight the pandemic as well as revitalize the economy with the 1 billion cedis Ghana CARES Obaatan Pa” programme offers bright prospects for the medium term”, he said.



According to him, the Minister for finance will in the coming days come before Parliament with a plan on how the government will continue to revamp the economy.