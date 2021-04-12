Probe Ho government land grabs – Asogli chiefs

Overlord of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV

The chiefs of the Asogli state in the Volta region are calling for a non-partisan investigation into the sale of government lands in Ho over the past years.

The chiefs also want the government to take steps to correct wrongs that may have been committed.



The call by the chiefs is in support of an earlier statement released and signed by Mr Adzone Emmanuel on behalf of the ‘Ho central electorate’ and members of Ho municipal assembly, calling on the government to probe the sale or sharing of government lands in Ho.



Also, the chief, in a statement, said they did receive complaints about the illegal sale of government lands to which various stools and families hold allodial title.

The chiefs said it was “sad that people who have offered to lead us will exploit their privileged positions and appropriate our lands among themselves and their cronies.”



“We, the chiefs of Asogli state, hereby, call for a thorough non-partisan investigation of the sale of government lands over the past 10 years and for steps to be taken to right any wrongs that have been committed,” the tradition leaders said.



They assured the government of their full cooperation, stating that they look forward to being represented on any group that will be constituted to undertake the investigation.