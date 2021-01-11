Probe Muntaka’s allegation against a Justice of Supreme Court – US-based lawyer

Asawase MP Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka

The allegation made against a justice of the Supreme Court to the effect that the person attempted to bribe National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers to vote for Professor Mike Oquaye during the election of speaker which was made by Asawase MP Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka must be investigated thoroughly, a United States-based Ghanaian professor and lawyer, Kwaku Asare, has said.

Prof Asare said this is a serious allegation that has been made and must not go unattended to by the investigative bodies.



During the keenly contested elections in the chamber, the eventual winner, Mr Alban Bagbin polled 138 votes whereas former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye polled 136.



There was 1 spoilt ballot.



Muntaka told Joy News Sunday January 10 while discussing issues regarding the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament that “There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years.”



Reacting to this development, Prof Asare said in a Facebook post on Monday Janury 11 that “Hon. Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak bribery allegation involving judges, if true, is extremely serious and merits an immediate, professional and thorough investigation.

"For the avoidance of doubt, an investigation is a truth-seeking device. It does not presume the allegations to be true or false.



It merely seeks to uncover the truth, protect the innocent, expose the guilty or falsehood peddling and protect the integrity of the affected institution.



There is no reason to be against an investigations or to condition it on names being provided, as such names could tend out have no basis.



At this point, only statements made under oath and subject to examination by experts will suffice and determine the scope of the inquiry.”



