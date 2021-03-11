Probe alleged murder of woman by her husband – DV Coalition

National Coalition of Domestic Violence Legislation in Ghana (DV Coalition) has asked the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) to as matter of urgency investigate thoroughly the alleged murder by a businessman, Prince Charles Dedjoe.

Mr Dedjoe has been remanded by a Madina District Court for allegedly murdering his spouse, Lilian Dedjoe.



He allegedly assaulted his 43-year-old spouse with his slippers following a misunderstanding.

Court, presided over by Maame Efua Tordimah, charged Dedjoe provisionally with murder and did not take his plea.



The DV Coalition in statement said it “calls upon the Ghana Police Service and the National Coordinator of DOVVSU to thoroughly investigate this matter as there appears to be evidence of s history pf domestic violence in the relationship of the couple. This is evident from the picture pf the deceased which have been on social media.”