Probe begins as dead fish species wash up along Ghana

Ghanaian authorities have begun urgent investigations after several dead fish species washed up along the country’s coast, over the weekend.

A team of experts from the Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry has been deployed to the coastal areas of Axim, Osu and Keta –all in the Western, Greater Accra and Volta Regions respectively –to establish the cause of the mass die-offs.



Upon arrival at the Osu Castle Beach for instance the team noticed that “there were dead small pelagic and demersal fishes at the shore,” a statement from the Fisheries Ministry said on Sunday, April 3, 2021.



“Initial observation of the fishes showed no wound/lesions on their bodies,” the statement said.



This response comes amid fears that these dead species – some not edible – may have found their way into the markets especially the country’s capital.

Mass die-offs, or “kills”, happen periodically throughout the world. They can be caused by pollution or toxic spills, but can also be triggered by natural phenomena, such as hot weather.



Authorities however say collected samples would be examined critically “to ascertain its pathological cause”.



Ghana’s beaches remain closed to revellers as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.