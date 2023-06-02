Probe officials using state resources to campaign for Bawumia – Hopeson Adorye to OSP

Hopeson Adorye and SP Kissi Agyebeng

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign, is calling for a probe into government officials who are using state resources to support another candidate.

Adorye wants the Special Prosecutor, Ghana’s anti-corruption ombudsman, to probe such officials for what he says is use of “taxpayers’ time and resources” to advance the presidential bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I am calling on the OSP to investigate all CEOs, MMDCEs and heads of state agencies who use taxpayers’ time and resources to go round campaigning with the Veep on his personal ambitions,” he wrote in a Facebook post dated June 1, 2023.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gearing up for its presidential primaries as delegates get ready to elect a flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



Alan Kyerematen, Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong are the three frontrunners according to analysts.



Seven other candidates have so far picked forms to contest. The party will hold a special congress to whittle the number down to five ahead of the November 2023 primary.

Meanwhile, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) last month elected former president John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer, his fourth consecutive bid for the presidency having won his first and lost twice against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.







