Probe on demolition of Nigeria High Commission building fast-tracked, to be released today

A Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammad Habibu Tijani, has revealed that the findings of the investigations into the circumstances that led to the flattening of the Nigerian High Commission building in Accra will be released later today, Tuesday, June 23.

The building was demolished late Friday, June 19 in the cover of darkness, a move that has been widely condemned by the government of Ghana.



Mr Tijani told Alfred Ocansey, host of the Sunrise morning show on 3FM: “By the close of today (Tuesday) the committee investigating the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission building would submit its work.”



Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has said the government of Ghana feels deeply sorry about the demolition of the structure.



Visiting the scene Monday morning, the Minister, who was in the company of her deputies and other staff of the Ministry, said the government of Ghana will ensure proper investigations are carried into the matter.



She mentioned that the findings will be made public.

“We will do all we can to look into the matter and make suggestions. The government has taken hold of this matter and will ensure that the right thing is done… We say sorry, we are very sorry that this has happened,” she said.













