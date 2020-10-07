'Produce 500 missing excavators' – Minority to govt

Minority Spokesperson on the Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu

The Minority in Parliament is demanding answers from government over investigations into the missing excavators saga.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Minority Spokesperson on the Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu described as worrying, the failure of government to institute a full scale investigation into the matter months after sector minister Professor Frimpong Boateng assured the house of retrieving the missing excavators.



Hundreds of excavators seized from illegal miners went missing from the warehouse where they were kept.



News of the missing excavators got many, including the media coalition against galamsey and Occupy Ghana, asking questions about the integrity of the sector Minister.

Calls were made for the missing excavators to be traced and accounted for while persons responsible for the disappearance of the heavy-duty equipment arrested and prosecuted.



Damango MP, Adam Mutawakilu said a prospective NDC government will re-open the matter for investigations.



“When President Mahama comes, he has the executive power to ensure that the proper is done, and this will be done transparently, the investigation will be done, the report will come out, recommendations will be followed strictly to ensure that the real owners of the excavators get back their things.”