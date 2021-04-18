Produce evidence of my suspension – Koku Anyidoho challenges NDC

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO, Atta Mills Institute

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder and CEO of Atta Mills Institute, has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to produce evidence that he has been suspended from the party.

“Do not fall for the jokes of False Press Releases. If I have been suspended; let them produce the evidence,” Koku Anyidoho tweeted on Saturday, April 17.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC in a February 8 letter addressed to the media indicated that the party has suspended Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the party with immediate effect.



"At its meeting on the 20th January, 2021, FEC considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the National Democratic Congress (copies attached) each of which lodged an official complaint against your conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the Party's disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution. The petitioners are: Mr. Mobarak Abdul Karim (Oti Reg. Com. Officer), Eric Adjei (Bono Reg Dep. Com. Off.)," the letter read.



The letter also stated that the petition has been referred to the Party's Disciplinary Committee for further action.



"You are therefore by this letter to take note and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct.

"Please find attached your copy of a Separate letter of referral to the Disciplinary Committee and copies of the petitions.



"It is our hope that you will co-operate with the Disciplinary Committee for an expeditious determination of this case".



Find below Koku Anyidoho's suspension letter.



