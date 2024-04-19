Produce judgment now! - Obuade Tetteygah Family to National House of Chiefs

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II is the current President of the National House of Chiefs

The Obuade Tetteygah Family of Ada Foah in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana has called on the National House of Chiefs to produce its judgment in their chieftaincy case involving the purported illegal enstoolment of the self-styled chief of Ada Foah, Julius Tekpetey Daddah, accusing the House of bias against them.

Spokesperson of the family, Numo Isaac Tetteh Sappor who spoke to the press on April 11th, 2024, indicated that, after the death of the immediate past chief of the town, Nene Tawiah Nanor Kokote IV the chieftaincy title was supposed to come to the Dugbatey family per the rotational practice that exists.



He claimed that, "the Obuade Tetteygah family is made up of a collection of 12 gates. Seven out of all these gates have traditional roles they take as their key functions to keep Ada-Foah alive. Some roles are mainly the sole preserve of particular gates with others on rotational basis.



Queenship, according to him is preserved for the Dede Ngmongmlokie gate, with the Dornor Gate serving as linguists [Otsaame], the Dada Gate given the role of Priesthood to serve at the Dada shrine.



The Agblo gate he stressed, serves as Asafoatsengua at the Lomobiawe level.



“Chieftaincy of the town per laid down tradition and practices of facts and history rotates between three main gates namely the NANOR GATE, the DUGBATEY and the SAPPOR GATE.

“All these three gates have had their turns through the 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chiefs with the Nanor gate having become chief with the passing of Nene Tawiah Nanor Kokote IV. The rotational cycle now falls on the Dugbatey Gate per tradition to enstool the next Chief of Ada-Foah after the passing of Nene Tawiah Nanor Kokote IV”, he stated.



According to him, the family, as peaceful and law-abiding as they are took the laid down traditional route of awaiting nominations by the Dugbatey family, only for the Daddah gate to sneak and install one Julius Tekpetey Daddah as the so called chief of the area.



As a result, the family took the matter to the Judicial Committee of the Ada Traditional Council in the matter 'NENE DORNU DUGBATEY, TEYE DUGDATEY, JOSHUA TEYE DUGBATEY VS. MAURICE DADDAH, JUSTICE DUGBATEY POBEE, GORDWIN DUGBATEY DORNOR, JULIUS DUGBA DADDAH' in 2019.



He revealed further that, the council, being the rightful and legal entity to have adequate knowledge of the ins and outs of the traditions, customs and culture of Ada Foah ruled in their favor.



According to the spokesperson, the Daddah gate appealed the decision with the Regional House of Chiefs in 2020, which strangely ruled in their favor. Being dissatisfied with the outcome, the Dugbatey family again appealed to the National House of Chiefs in 2021, which matter the Judicial Committee gave an oral ruling, somewhere November 2023, upholding the judgment of the Regional House of Chiefs to the amazement of all citizens.

He said further that, the National House of Chiefs has not yet provided its certified full judgment and despite persistent attempts by the family to secure the full judgment of the House, they are being denied of same, with the House dragging its feet on it, but rather allegedly giving the records of proceedings to their opponents with which the “self-styled” chief has allegedly and sneakily gone to secure a gazette, as their sources reveal.



This 'double standard' according to the family is unfair, unjust and biased towards them. It is their contention that, the House should be able to give them their full judgment, after over 5 months of persistent demands from the family, who are also the plaintiffs.



He revealed further that, they have served their intention and notice of proceeding to the Supreme Court to seek further justice, but the reluctance of the House in providing them with their written judgment is frustrating their efforts in that direction.



He therefore called on the President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and religious affairs and all stakeholders and lovers of peace and democratic tenets to implore on the National House of Chiefs to give their full judgment of their case, which in any case will also serve the public interest.



He added that, Ada Foah is a tourism hub, contributing significantly to Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), hence the urgent need for government's swift intervention.

He also called on the District Chief Executive of the area, Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, a sister of the 2nd defendant, Justice Dugbatey to desist from taking sides in the matter.



He said that, as a government appointee who is supposed to be a mother for all, she is not expected to align herself with one faction in the chieftaincy dispute, but rather be fair and firm.



The family commended the President for resolving the Dagbon crisis, adding that the District Chief Executive and all 'trouble-fuelers' should be cautioned not to create another Dagbon situation in Ada Foah.