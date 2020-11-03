Prof Adinkrah-Appiah elected Chairman of Technical Universities-Ghana Vice-Chancellors

Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Professor Kwadwo Adinkra-Appiah

Professor Kwadwo Adinkra-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, has been elected the Chairman of the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities-Ghana (VCTU-G).

He took over from Rev. Prof John Frank Eshun, the Vice-Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, and will serve for one year.



The VCTU-G, made up of heads of public technical universities, is a forum that deliberates on issues regarding promotion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



At its last meeting in Accra, the VCTU-G overwhelmingly endorsed Prof Adinkra-Appiah, a statement issued by the Sunyani Technical University (STU), and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.



Prof Adinkra-Appiah applauded his predecessor for the good job done and pledged to continue from where he ended and commended the Government for the efforts made in transforming TVET.

Born at Atuna in the Jama South District of the Bono Region, Prof Adinkra-Appiah has served in various management positions at the Sunyani Technical University, namely; Acting Head of Building Technology Department (2007-2009), Acting Dean of School of Engineering (2009-2012), Vice-Rector (2013-2016), Rector (2016) and Interim Vice-Chancellor (2016-2019).



He is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with B.Sc. Engineering and MPhil Civil Engineering obtained in 1998 and 2006 respectively.



He obtained a PhD in Civil Engineering in Structural Modelling at the RISA Technologies in California, USA, in 2006 and has authored several research publications.



He won the Ghana Institution of Engineering Excellence Award in 2016 as the ‘Most Innovative Researcher of the Year’ and his research works has led to the introduction of an innovative building block in the nation’s construction industry, dubbed: “Salamorete Building Block’ for sustainable construction.