Prof. Ahwoi reveals how Mahama reacted to Rawlings’ attacks on Mills

Former President John Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings

Former President John Mahama was not a happy man due to the persistent attacks on late President John Evans Atta Mills by former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, the now flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes it affected the late Mills psychologically.



Mr Rawlings on several instances took on the late President Mills to the cleaners for allegedly failing to act one way on another on issues concerning former appointees of ex-President John Kufuor’s administration.



He used several innuendos including referring to late President Mills as ‘Atta Mortuary Man’.



These innuendos, Prof Ahwoi claimed were a bother to former President Mahama who was the Vice President, to the late President Mills.

“Mahama said President Mills used to complain to him about President Rawlings’ attacks and he had no doubt that the attacks affected President Mills psychologically…,” Prof. Ahwoi wrote in the first paragraph of Page 200 of the book.



Prof Ahwoi further wrote that former President Rawlings could not see eye-to-eye with late President Mills because “he appeared to have a problem particularly with former President Kufuor and was unhappy that President Mills had allowed him (President Kufuor) to live a comfortable life.”



