Prof Alabi distances himself from 2024 campaign posters

Prof. Alabi contested and lost the NDC's 2020 Primaries to former President Mahama

2016 flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Professor Joshua Alabi, has denied having anything to do with posters of himself as a potential candidate for the 2024 flagbearership race currently making rounds.

The poster which is fast spreading on social media platforms, captures the renowned academician in a suit adorned with the NDCs party colours in the background, with the inscription “2024 A New Direction – Joshua Alabi”.



However, in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Prof. Alabi, whilst failing to indicate his intention to contest the race or otherwise, issued a disclaimer. He shared a copy of the poster tagged “Fake” with the caption “don’t mind them.”



With the end of the 2020 elections and the final pronouncement made on the petition filed by the NDCs candidate John Dramani Mahama, the party is set to walk through another tense episode of deciding who leads it into the next general election.

Whiles some party faithfuls and leaders have already expressed their support for another Mahama bid, there are indications that his proposed candidature may not be welcomed by some members of the opposition party seeking to recapture power.



Read his Facebook post below:



