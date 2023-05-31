Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo's explosive interview on imperialism that went viral

Renowned Ghanaian writer and Pan-Africanist, Prof. Ama Atta Aidoo, expressed her passionate views on racial abuse and injustice against Africans in a resurfaced interview from 1987.

The late professor, who passed away today May, 31, was known for her unwavering stance against systemic racism throughout her life.



In an interview with a French media outlet, Prof. Aidoo voiced her concerns about the continuous exploitation of Africa by the Western world.



“Since we met you, people, 500 years ago, now look at us. We’ve given everything, you are still taking. I mean where will the whole Western world be without, us, Africans? Our cocoa, timber, gold, diamond, platinum, etc. everything you have is us. I am not saying it, it’s a fact and in return for all these what have we got, nothing,” she said.



She highlighted the contributions of Africans to the global economy through the export of valuable resources like cocoa, timber, gold, diamond, and platinum. Despite these significant contributions, she felt that Africa had not received an equitable return.



Anti-personnel indoctrination against ourselves, if you go and cook your horrible diseases like AIDS, you say it is us, you brought us Tuberculosis, we didn’t have this big cough until white people came here. In exchange for Africa giving the Western world 500 solid years of our human beings to work your canes, to dig your gold, to taking gold itself,” she added.

Prof. Aidoo's legacy extends beyond her advocacy against racial abuse. As an accomplished writer, she made immense contributions to the literature fraternity and education in Ghana. She served as the Minister for Education under the Provisional National Defence Council in 1982, further solidifying her commitment to promoting knowledge and learning.



The family of Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo announced her passing in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023, leaving a void in the literary world and the fight against racial injustice. Her profound words continue to resonate, reminding us of the need for equality and justice.



Prof. Aidoo's passionate stance on racial abuse and her remarkable contributions to literature and education will forever be remembered, serving as inspiration for future generations. Her legacy stands as a testament to the importance of speaking out against injustice and working towards a more equitable world.









