Prof Amankwah inducted as Vice Chancellor of UMaT

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has inducted Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah as the new Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Amankwah who took over from Prof Jerry Samuel Yao Kuma is the third Vice-Chancellor.



Prior to his investiture, Prof Amankwah was the Dean of the Integrated Management Science (FIMS).



Dr. Stephen Yirenkyi, Chairman of the Council, presided over the ceremony which was held at Tarkwa.



Addressing the congregation, the Vice-Chancellor, expressed his sincere appreciation to the Council of UMaT for allowing him to lead the University for the next four years.



He said UMaT operated under Act 2004 (Act 677), Statutes promulgated in 2012, and was currently guided by its Strategic Plan (SPLAN2K24).



The University's vision is to become "a center of excellence in Ghana and Africa for the training of world-class professionals in the field of mining, petroleum, technology, and related disciplines" he indicated.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, over the years, UMaT has trained many such world-class professionals, and both academia and industry can attest that their products were unique.



He said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, UMaT has joined the comity of forward-looking universities around the world to remain in business.



With a robust business continuity plan, the Vice-Chancellor said UMaT has complete the 2019-2020 academic year and looks forward with promise as they prepare for the next academic year.



Touching on his vision for the university Prof Amankwah said he intends "to deepen scholarship, innovation, and entrepreneurship in UMaT to drive sustainable industrial development in Ghana and beyond".



This vision, he explained, was carved out of the SPLAN2K24 and would be achieved through seven strategic themes, which were: improved infrastructure development/Information and Communication Technology, enhance Human Resource Development, enrich governance system and leadership, intensified financial resources mobilization and management, improved internationalization and visibility, enhanced students experience and development and relationship building.



"I trust this will not be the Vice Chancellor's vision but our vision for the next four years, so together we can pursue the agenda with enthusiasm" he added.

Prof Amankwah assured the University community of his commitment to providing strategic leadership and guidance to management, staff, and students to ensure that UMaT maintained its academic excellence and contribute towards national development.



Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister who represented the President and the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof Jerry Samuel Yao Kuma both wished the new Vice-Chancellor, well, and encouraged him to be committed to his vision for the University.



They entreated the University community to give the new Vice-Chancellor the needed support to lead the university towards attaining greater heights.



Present at the induction ceremony were Ministers of State, religious and traditional leaders, members of the University community, and the general public.